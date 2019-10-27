MEGADETH's Inaugural Megacruise - Official Recap Video

The inaugural Megacruise, hosted by metal pioneers Megadeth, departed out of Los Angeles, California aboard the Norwegian Jewel on October 13th. The ultimate heavy metal full ship charter music experience at sea visited two ports of call (San Diego, California and Ensenada, Mexico) before returning on October 18th.

Bands aboard the 2019 Megacruise included: Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Anthrax, Testament, Queensryche, Suicidal Tendencies, Dragonforce, Overkill, Death Angel, Corrosion Of Conformity Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, Doro, Armored Saint, John 5, Metal Church, Beasto Blanco, Toothgrinder, Metalachi, and Mecanix.

Behold the official Megacruise Recap Video - filmed, produced and edited by Tammy Vega: