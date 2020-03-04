MEGADETH's KIKO LOUREIRO To Sell Dozens Of Guitars & Stage-Played Gear On Reverb; Video

Thanks to his success with Angra and Megadeth, metal guitar great Kiko Loureiro is in a strange and fortunate position: He has gear in his native Brazil, in his current home of Los Angeles, at Megadeth's band headquarters in Nashville, and in his wife's home country of Finland. As he tells Reverb, the time has come to downsize this international collection of guitars, pedals, and other musical equipment.

The Official Kiko Loureiro of Megadeth Reverb Shop opens next week and will feature more than 80 pieces from across his career, clearing a good bit of room in his various closets and storage lockers.

"I have a strong emotional connection with all of the equipment that I have, because at some point, it was part of my life," Loureiro says. "Now, I just realize it’s better if somebody can take this instrument and display it, use it, or hang on the wall—whatever, but do something with the instrument instead of it being there somewhere in São Paulo, Brazil, in storage."

Loureiro's shop will include Ibanez signature guitars, a handmade Achim classical acoustic, a Laney LionHeart head and cabinet, and a handbuilt custom Tagira that has toured with Kiko around the world - with the marks and play-wear to prove it.

Read more, and sign up for email alerts at Reverb to be the first to know when the shop goes live. Watch the video below: