MEGADETH's "Lying In State" Music Video Now Available

Megadeth are celebrating their 35th Anniversary all year long, with special releases, exclusive merch items, and one-of-a-kind events and opportunities for fans worldwide. The band's new video, for the Dystopia album track "Lying In State" can now be seen at Rolling Stone.

"When we were on tour in São Paulo in 2016, we filmed the 'Conquer Or Die' video," Dave Mustaine tells Rolling Stone, referring to a clip for another Dystopia cut. "We were so impressed with Brazilian award-winning director Leo Liberti, that we had him do the 'Lying In State' video as well. We had several friends and fans of the band, as well as the production crew, play roles in the video. Huge thanks goes to Kiko Loureiro for introducing us to Leo. I especially like how bad ass Vic was with the sword. Who knew?"

Mustaine will also celebrate the band’s anniversary on his weekly radio show. “When I started Megadeth, I didn’t imagine myself living for 35 years, let alone my band reaching this incredible milestone,” says Dave Mustaine. “Thanks to almost everyone I’ve met, worked, and played with these last three and a half decades.”

Throughout the year, Dave Mustaine will also celebrate the band’s anniversary on his weekly Gimme Radio show, The Dave Mustaine Show, which premieres each Thursday at 12 PM, PST/ 3 PM, EST, with exclusive giveaways, contests, and behind-the-scenes stories about his career and Megadeth. Fans can tune in and communicate directly with Dave in the Gimme Live chat feed at gimmeradio.com or via the Gimme Radio app.

One of the original “Big Four,” Megadeth burst onto the scene 35 years ago and virtually invented a genre with their debut album Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good!. Megadeth has sold more than 38 million albums worldwide, earning numerous accolades including 12 Grammy nominations and one win, and scoring five consecutive platinum albums - including 1992’s two-million-selling Countdown To Extinction.

Megadeth’s latest album, 2016’s Dystopia, debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and drew international acclaim from critics and fans. It was featured in several Best Albums lists from leading music magazines. The album’s blistering title track also earned Megadeth the year’s Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance.