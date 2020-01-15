MEGADETH Share European Tour 2020 Rehearsal Photos
January 15, 2020, an hour ago
Megadeth are in rehearsals for their upcoming European tour with Five Finger Death Punch as a full unit, sharing photos via Facebook. The tour will be the band's first live shows since frontman Dave Mustaine entered cancer treatment in May 2019.
Megadeth announced they will join Five Finger Death Punch as special guest on their 2020 European Winter Tour back in late 2019. The tour will visit 14 European countries starting on January 20 at the Hartwell Arena in Helsinki, Finland and ending on February 20 at the Budapest Sportarena in Budapest, Hungary.
Megadeth bassist David Ellefson discussed those tour plans with Danny Stoakes, saying "Normally, we come over and we do the festivals. We've been looking at ways to headline or do some kind of a package tour that gets us much more penetrated across Europe instead of only doing the festival circuit. And I think it's a good way to do it."
Tour dates:
January
20 - Helsinki, Finland - Hartwell Arena
22 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet
23 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum
24 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
26 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
28 - Paris, France - Zenith
30 - Cardiff, UK - Cardiff Arena
31 - London, UK - Wembley Arena
February
3 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling Halle
4 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
6 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
8 - Oberhausen, Germany - Koenig-Pilsener Arena
9 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle
10 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
12 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar
14 - Prague, Czech Republic - Tipsport Arena
16 - Milan, Italy - Alcatrazz
17 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
19 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle
20 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Sportarena