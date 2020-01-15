MEGADETH Share European Tour 2020 Rehearsal Photos

Megadeth are in rehearsals for their upcoming European tour with Five Finger Death Punch as a full unit, sharing photos via Facebook. The tour will be the band's first live shows since frontman Dave Mustaine entered cancer treatment in May 2019.

Megadeth announced they will join Five Finger Death Punch as special guest on their 2020 European Winter Tour back in late 2019. The tour will visit 14 European countries starting on January 20 at the Hartwell Arena in Helsinki, Finland and ending on February 20 at the Budapest Sportarena in Budapest, Hungary.

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson discussed those tour plans with Danny Stoakes, saying "Normally, we come over and we do the festivals. We've been looking at ways to headline or do some kind of a package tour that gets us much more penetrated across Europe instead of only doing the festival circuit. And I think it's a good way to do it."

Tour dates:

January

20 - Helsinki, Finland - Hartwell Arena

22 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

23 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

24 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

26 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

28 - Paris, France - Zenith

30 - Cardiff, UK - Cardiff Arena

31 - London, UK - Wembley Arena

February

3 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling Halle

4 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

6 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

8 - Oberhausen, Germany - Koenig-Pilsener Arena

9 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

10 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

12 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar

14 - Prague, Czech Republic - Tipsport Arena

16 - Milan, Italy - Alcatrazz

17 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

19 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

20 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Sportarena