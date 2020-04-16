MEGADETH-Signed Guitar Raises For Over $6000 For COVID-19 Response

A guitar signed by four members of Megadeth was auctioned for Rp 100 million (US$6,363) on Tuesday as part of a fundraising campaign for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, reports Jakarta Post.

Owned by music promoter Rajawali Indonesia founder Anas Alimi, the guitar was reportedly won by Megadeth fan Andi Ananda Manggabarani during a live-streamed auction on digital content platform narasi.tv's Instagram account.

"Hopefully, what we did today can be an example of how heavy metal music can initiate something good. You cannot put a value on this, especially since it's for charity," Andi, who desperately wanted the guitar because he was not able to attend the band's JogjaROCKarta concert in Yogyakarta in 2018, said in a statement.

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson helped promote the cause through a video shared by Anas on his Instagram account (see below).

"I'm completely in awe that so many people still want to help others. I'm very proud to be a part of this campaign," said Anas, who previously auctioned another guitar signed by Megadeth members during a fundraiser for victims of the 2018 Central Sulawesi earthquake and tsunami.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated to a COVID-19 crowdfunding initiative on kitabisa.com. As of Thursday, the campaign had collected more than Rp 13.2 billion.