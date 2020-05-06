MEGADETH Singer DAVE MUSTAINE Is "Getting Creative With Makeshift Vocal Booth," Says Son

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine's son, Justis Mustaine, took to Instagram to share a photo of his dad, along with the caption: "Getting creative with the makeshift vocal booth while under quarantine. Things are sounding pretty badass too...very."

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson recently spoke with The Metal Voice and provided an update on Megadeth's new album.

"We have been working on it, it's written and ready to be recorded," said Ellefson. "We were going to start recording it toward the end of March but of course COVID-19 happened. We were going to go to Nashville and start cutting tracks for the album but with everything shutting down we obviously had to postpone. Once the lock down lifts and it is safe we will be ready to rock ASAP."

Regarding the musical direction of the new album, Ellefson added: "I think it's a great record, it's very heavy with a lot of fast thrashing stuff. There is a vibe that feels very cohesive between the four members as we all worked on the album together. We spent a lot of time as a band. Last summer, before Dave [Mustaine]'s throat cancer treatments, we were all working on the album and that added a whole different angle to the flavour of the record, that's how we used to make all our early albums, writing, pre-production and rehearsing together. There is a feeling on this record that we want this to be a band effort."