MEGADETH, TESTAMENT, DEATH ANGEL Members Remember NICK MENZA On First Anniversary Of His Death; Video

Today commemorates the one year anniversary of the regrettable passing of legendary drummer Nick Menza who is remembered today by David Ellefson - (Megadeth), Alex Skolnick (Testament), Jason Bittner (Overkill, Flotsam And Jetsam), Rob Cavestany (Death Angel), Chris "Oj" Ojeda (Byzantine), Anthony Tiny Biuso (Tsol/Doyle), Tomislav Ivkovic / Davor Garasic (Sufosia), Chad Brandolini (Vater Percussion Inc.), Cory Danziger (Scenefour Inc.), (Dante, Nicholas Menza)

The Menza Family adds: “Thank you for sharing stories and for keeping his legacy alive. Nick will forever be in our hearts. Don, Rose and Donia Menza. R.I.P. Nick Menza: July 23, 1964 – May 21, 2016.”

Check out the remembrance video below: