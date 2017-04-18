MEGADETH To Launch North American Tour On June 23rd; Special Guests Include MESHUGGAH, TESSERACT, LILLAKE

Grammy Award winning thrash metal pioneers Megadeth have announced the details for the 2017 leg of their North American Tour, which kicks off on June 23rd in Big Flats, NY. This headlining tour will take them across the US as well as Canada.

Tickets for the North American Tour go on sale beginning April 21st - check megadeth.com for specific market info, local on-sale times and dates, and information on special VIP packages. There will also be an exclusive pre-sale for Megadeth fan club members beginning April 19th at 10 AM, EST, with details available at Megadeth.com/cyberarmy.

Megadeth will be on tour in support of their new album, Dystopia, featuring the 2017 Grammy Award winning tittle track, “Dystopia”. The track reached #3 on The Billboard Top 200 and #1 on the Hard Music/Top Rock charts.

Along with band visionary Dave Mustaine at the helm, Megadeth’s current lineup includes Kiko Loureiro on guitar, David Ellefson on bass and Dirk Verbeuren on drums.

Joining Megadeth on their North American Tour will be special guests Meshuggah, TesseracT and Lillake. Currently scheduled dates are listed below, with more to be announced shortly.

June

23 - Big Flats, NY - Budweiser Summerstage

24 - Montebello, QC - Amnesia Rockfest *

25 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

27 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore

28 - Portsmouth, VA - Portsmouth Pavilion

29 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore

30 - Columbus, OH - Express Live

July

5 - Windsor, ON - Caesars **

7 - St. Charles, MO - Family Arena

8 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre

9 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center

11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

13 - Oshkosh, WI - Rock USA *

14 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Open Air *

15 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest*

* Festival Dates

** Megadeth and Meshuggah only

Megadeth will then join Scorpions, one of the most iconic and influential hard rock bands of all time, as special guests on their Crazy World tour. The tour kicks off on September 14th with a month-long run of dates including stops in New York, Dallas, Toronto, Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles, amongst others, with more dates coming.

September

14 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

16 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

22 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

25 - Denver, CO - 1st Bank Center

26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Venue TBA

29 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

30 - Seattle, WA - Tacoma Dome

October

3 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort 4 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena 7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum 8 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Arena 11 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

12 - Dallas, TX - Pavilion at the Music Factory

14 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - BB&T Center 15 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena