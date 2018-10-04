MEGADETH - Unreleased DAVE MUSTAINE Guitar Riff Available Via À Tout le Monde Beer App

Attention all US-based Megadeth fans:



Find a bottle of À Tout le Monde beer, get the Unibroue app, use the label scanner on the app to scan the bottle label, and get an augmented reality sneak peek of frontman Dave Mustaine ripping an unreleased riff.

You can use the Beer Finder on the app to find the beer. The Unibroue app is currently available only in the U.S.

Download the app here:

- iTunes

- Google Play

On Tuesday, October 9th at approximately 1 PM EST, the Megadeth Megacruise Facebook page will unveil the band-by-band announcement for their Starting Lineup Of Artists.

Explore the website at Megacruise.com that will include the Cruise Dates, Ship Details, Ports, What’s Included, Cabin Availability & Pricing, Current Band Roster, FAQs and more. Please note that you will not be able to book a cabin until the cruise on-sale date (details coming soon). The website will be fully operational on October 9th as well.

It is recommended for fans to begin plans now to prepare a cabin aboard the 2019 Megacruise, the Heaviest Metal Ship to ever sail the Pacific. If you don’t have a roommate, start talking to friends and family or go to the Find A Cabinmate Facebook Page and secure your traveling companion(s) before the booking frenzy begins once the Cruise On-Sale Date is announced.