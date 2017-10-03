MEGADETH - Vic Latex Mask Available For Halloween

October 3, 2017, 34 minutes ago

Countdown to Halloween Megadeth fans! This first time ever limited edition Vic mask is now available. This is a one size fits most full sized mask and it is not suitable for kids.

Order the Vic mask now at this location.

Scorpions, with special guests Megadeth, are currently on the Crazy World North American tour. Remaining dates and a video trailer below.

Tour dates:

October
3 - Grand Sierra Resort & Casino - Reno, NV    
4 - Oracle Arena - Oakland, CA    
7 - The Forum - Inglewood, CA    
8 - Talking Stick Resort Arena - Phoenix, AZ    
11 - Freeman Coliseum - San Antonio, TX    
12 - Pavilion at the Music Factory - Irving, TX    
14 - BB&T Center - Sunrise, FL    
15 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL, US

