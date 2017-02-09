MEGADETH - “Wake Up Dead” Drum Video Posted

In the new video below from Sick Drummer, Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren performs “Wake Up Dead” from the band’s classic 1986 album, Peace Sells… But Who’s Buying?

Megadeth have added a date in Malaysia to the itinerary for their Dystopia World Tour 2017. The show will mark Megadeth’s first performance in Malaysia since a ban against the band performing in that country has been lifted. The band was issued back in 2001.

The show will take place on May 4th at Stadium Negara in Kuala Lumpur. A flyer for the concert can be seen below. More Megadeth tour dates are listed at this location.

Megadeth Boot Camp is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the ultimate Droogie. The epic weekend will take place on frontman / founder Dave Mustaine's private estate in Fallbrook, CA from March 10th - 13th. Check out an official trailer below:

Megadeth Boot Camp workshops will range from:

- Fireside stories from the road with the band

- Intimate acoustic performance from Megadeth

- Jam session and live streaming of Symphony of Destruction

- Drum, guitar and bass lessons, tips and tricks

- Wine tastings excursion with Dave

- Metal trivia to challenge the depths of your music appreciation

Go to this location for event details and prices, which range from $1999 to $5499.