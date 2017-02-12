MEGADETH Win Grammy For "Best Metal Performance"

It’s about time! Megadeth has won the 2017 Grammy Award for “Best Metal Performance” for the title track off their latest album, Dystopia. This was the band’s 12th Grammy nomination.

The official Megadeth Twitter page put out the image of the winning envelope:

The other nominees in the “Best Metal Performance” category were:

Baroness - “Shock Me” (Abraxan Hymns)

Gojira - “Silvera” (Roadrunner Records)

Korn - “Rotting In Vain” (Roadrunner Records)

Periphery” - “The Price Is Wrong” (Sumerian)