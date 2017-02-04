MEGADETH’s Dave Ellefson – “I’m Quite Sure That During This New Year, We Will Begin Looking Ahead For Future Recording Plans”

In an upcoming interview with Greece’s Rock Overdose, bassist Dave Ellefson revealed plans to begin recording a new Megadeth album.

Ellefson says, “Dystopia was so well received that we have still another several months of touring behind it in 2017. I’m quite sure that during this new year, we will begin looking ahead for future recording plans."

Megadeth Boot Camp is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the ultimate Droogie. The epic weekend will take place on frontman / founder Dave Mustaine's private estate in Fallbrook, CA from March 10th - 13th. Check out an official trailer below:

Megadeth Boot Camp workshops will range from:

- Fireside stories from the road with the band

- Intimate acoustic performance from Megadeth

- Jam session and live streaming of Symphony of Destruction

- Drum, guitar and bass lessons, tips and tricks

- Wine tastings excursion with Dave

- Metal trivia to challenge the depths of your music appreciation

Go to this location for event details and prices, which range from $1999 to $5499.