MEGADETH’s DAVE MUSTAINE Looks Back At Risk Album – “I Should Have Called It A Solo Record”

In a new interview with uDiscover talking about the birth of the thrash metal, Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine looked back at the band’s maligned 1999 album Risk and stated it should have been a solo effort without the “Megadeth” name on it.

"We did write some songs with a much larger scope in mind, obviously," he said. "I think if you look at the record Youthanasia (1994), for example, there was an accompanying DVD that we put out with that record called Evolver, and during Evolver, there was a scene in there — if you have seen that, you may recall — (producer) Max Norman is holding a metronome and he's counting out beats per minute."

He continued: "This is what happens when you have a production team and somebody has control over the time and different stuff like that that goes along with creating the songs. Because the BPM (beats per minute) for that record… He had said the key to hit songs is everything being in the 120 BPM range. So it wouldn't surprise me if you got a metronome and went and listened to Youthanasia how many songs you would find are in that 120 BPM range. And that's one of the reasons why, when I went back and remixed those and remastered those records, we reset some of those songs back to their original temps, which a lot of them were a little faster. 'Cause the songs felt better, but when you slowed them down, sure, they got a certain heaviness to them, which was awesome, but there was also that speed complex that you have to add into the equation if it's Megadeth music. Thus the backlash with Risk, because people expected that speed and thrashy kind of stuff. If that record would have been called the 'Dave Mustaine Project', people would have loved it. But because it said Megadeth, they expected Megadeth. And that was my mistake; I should have called it a solo record. But I had the band guys on there, which would have been totally disrespectful to do that."

Los Angeles radio station 93.1 Jack FM recently reported that Scorpions, with special guests Megadeth, are set to embark on the Crazy World US tour this fall. Dates have now been confirmed and can be found below.

Scorpions frontman Klaus Meine: "When our album Crazy World was released back in '91, right at the end of the cold war, we toured around a world that was pretty crazy back then, but there was so much hope in the air for a more peaceful future. Now 26 years later, things are getting more crazy every other day. After all these years, 'Crazy World' is still a good motto for our upcoming world tour. We are very much looking forward to seeing all of you out there."

The schedule is as follows:

September

14 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

16 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

19 - Laval, QC - Place Bell - (no Megadeth)

22 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage Amphitheater

23 - Chicago, IL - All State Arena (no Megadeth)

26 - Denver, CO - 1st Bank Center

29 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

30 - Seattle, WA - Tacoma Dome

October

3 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort

4 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

7 - Los Angeles - The Forum On Sale 3/24

8 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Arena

11 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

12 - Dallas, TX - Pavilion at The Music Factory

14 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - BB&T Center

15 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena