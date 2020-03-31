MEGADETH’s DAVE MUSTAINE On Cancer Battle – “I Had Faith That I Was Going To Be Healed”

Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine is featured on the new issue of Metal Hammer magazine and in it, he discusses his battle with throat cancer and healing.

He says: “I was here in Nashville at my doctor’s office. He had to reach down the back of my throat, which was really unpleasant, but it was important for him to feel and make sure.

“He said my progress was amazing, that both sides felt the same. I’ve got a metal plate in my neck that I figured might cause problems, but the doc told me, ‘Dave, you are in perfect health, 100%. You’re free to go.' It sounds bizarre, but I kind of knew. I took good care of myself. I’d done everything my doctors told me to do. I had tons of support from family and friends. And I had lots of prayer. I don’t want to sound arrogant, but I expected it. I had faith that I was going to be healed.”

Mustaine recently revealed via social media the passing of his sister, Michelle.

Dave shared the following: "My friends, I have sad news to share with you today. My sister Michelle has passed away. I was truly lucky to have a sister like her. Rest in peace, my dear Michelle."

Everyone at BraveWords offer our condolences to Dave and his family in this difficult time. RIP, Michelle.