MEGADETH’s Dave Mustaine On If He Sees Himself Retiring From Metal – “I Think It’s Too Much A Part Of My DNA”

In a new interview with the Windsor Star, Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine talked about the possibility of retiring from metal.

Mustaine said, “You know, I could see myself putting farther dates between concerts. But do I see myself ever quitting metal? Not really. I think it’s too much a part of my DNA. I’d still want to be involved in some capacity, whether it’s as an executive, a producer — somebody who’s helping to make records or managing bands.

“I’m a trustee on the Grammy board now, and I’m starting to go into the next phase of my life — to really be an ambassador and pass on the experience that I have … And that is just as rewarding to me as winning the awards.”

On June 24th, Megadeth performed at Montebello Rockfest in Montebello, Quebec. Fan-filmed video is available below. The band's setlist was as follows:

"Hangar 18"

"Skin o' My Teeth"

"Tornado of Souls"

"A Tout Le Monde"

"Dystopia"

"Symphony of Destruction"

"Mechanix"

"Peace Sells... But Who's Buying"

"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"