MEGADETH’s Dave Mustaine Talks About Big Four Reunion - “There’s Always A Chance For Us To Play A Concert With Anybody Until We Retire”

In a new interview with Today Weekend, Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine is hopeful for another Big Four reunion, especially since all four bands (Metallica, Anthrax and Slayer) are promoting new albums.

“There’s always a chance for us to play a concert with anybody until we retire,” said the 55-year-old, who spoke to TODAY from his home in Franklin, Tennessee.

Mustaine added of the Big Four: “I think the people in Slayer’s camp and in Anthrax’s camp have made it clear that we’d like to play (and that) we like our heritage ... At this point it’s up to the managers and the agents, and all four groups to be in agreement, not just three of us that want to do it.”

So the ball is in Metallica’s court.

