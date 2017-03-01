MEGADETH’s DAVE MUSTAINE Talks About The Worst Part Of Fame – “People Are Always Watching”

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine says the worst part of fame is “people are always watching.”

He says, “You've got to remember that you're always on. People are always watching. You've got to be careful about what you do and where you're at, what you say and how you act. You've got to make sure you say the right stuff.”

Mustaine also spoke about the band’s upcoming Fan Boot Camp saying, “The thing I'd most like people to take away from this is that we're good people. We want everyone to have fun and enjoy an intimate experience with us and learn a little bit about who we are and what we do.”

Megadeth Boot Camp is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the ultimate Droogie. The epic weekend will take place on frontman / founder Dave Mustaine's private estate in Fallbrook, CA from March 10th - 13th.

An exclusive heather grey pullover hoodie with Property Of Megadeth Boot Camp, Est. 2017 printed on the front is now available at this location.

Megadeth Boot Camp workshops will range from:

- Fireside stories from the road with the band

- Intimate acoustic performance from Megadeth

- Jam session and live streaming of Symphony of Destruction

- Drum, guitar and bass lessons, tips and tricks

- Wine tastings excursion with Dave

- Metal trivia to challenge the depths of your music appreciation

Go to this location for event details and prices, which range from $1999 to $5499.