MEGADETH’s DAVE MUSTAINE Treats Fans To Unexpected Live Guitar Demonstration During Q&A; Video Available

Yesterday, September 9, Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine participated in his first, highly successful online Live Signing & Discussion with Premiere Collectibles to promote his new autobiography Rust In Peace: The Inside Story Of The Megadeth Masterpiece.

In addition to a surprise appearance of his dog, when asked about a specific guitar part in the song “Five Magics” from Rust In Peace, Mustaine spontaneously got up, found his guitar, plugged into an amp, and treated fans to an unexpected guitar demonstration as he walked online participants through the guitar riff. View the entire Premiere Collectibles Q&A below.

A limited number of signed copies of Rust In Peace: The Inside Story Of The Megadeth Masterpiece are available at Premiere Collectibles and can be purchased here.

Dave Mustaine’s next online book signing and discussion is Friday, September 11, at 1pm PT / 4pm ET with DC’s Politics & Prose.

On the 30th anniversary of Megadeth’s thrash metal masterpiece Rust In Peace, lead vocalist and guitarist of Megadeth, Dave Mustaine will reveal the behind-the-scenes making of the iconic album in Rust In Peace: The Inside Story Of The Megadeth Masterpiece available now via Hachette Books, order at this location.

Released in 1990, at an incredible time of flux and creativity in the rock world, Rust In Peace still stands as one the greatest metal albums ever made. In his new book, Mustaine reveals the process of establishing Megadeth’s lineup and hiring the band and supporting cast. He details the pains of trying to handle the ensuing success, and ultimately the pressure of fame and fortune that caused the band to finally break up. He also takes a hard look at the music landscape of the late '80s / early '90s.

Dave Mustaine is known worldwide as the Grammy-winning founder and leader of Megadeth. His empire-building began 35 years ago as one of the inventors of the thrash metal genre as the original lead guitarist and contributing songwriter for Metallica. With Megadeth, he has sold more than 38 million albums, earned a Grammy Award and 12 Grammy nominations, and five consecutive platinum / multi-platinum albums.

Joel Selvin is an award-winning journalist who has covered pop music for the San Francisco Chronicle since 1970. Selvin is the author of the bestselling Summer Of Love and the co-author, with Sammy Hagar, of the #1 New York Times bestseller Red, among many others. Selvin lives in San Francisco, California.