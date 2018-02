MEGADETH’s DAVID ELLEFSON On SLAYER’s Retirement – “I Am Surprised By It”

In an interview with Trunk Nation on SiriusXM channel Volume, Megadeth bassist David Ellefson said he was “surprised” about Slayer’s retirement announcement.

"I am surprised by it," he said. "Slayer's young to be retiring."

Ellefson understood their decision saying, "Look, we've all worked hard. We've headbanged a lot. Our necks hurt. I get it. And I have not talked to the guys, so I don't know what their understanding is internally.

"We've been doing this a long time, and I think all of us are fortunate enough to have survived much of the stuff, some of it self-induced and some of it just rock and roll as we know it and the world as we know it," he said.

After making some of the most brutal, breathtakingly aggressive, all-hell's-a-breaking-loose music ever created, being one of the four bands that defined an entire musical genre and being the band that other heavy acts are measured against and aspire to... after nearly 37 years, releasing 12 studio albums, multiple live recordings, compilations, live video and two box sets, playing nearly 3,000 concerts in all corners of the world, receiving countless awards including five Grammy nominations and two Grammy awards, Gold records and other accolades... having its own exhibit in the Smithsonian Institute, gracing hundreds of magazine covers, experiencing the devastating loss of a founding brother, and even appearing on The Tonight Show, the age of Slayer, one of the greatest thrash/metal/punk bands of this or any age, is coming to an end.

Slayer announces that it will do one last concert tour around the globe to thank their fans for all of their support over the years, for making the last three-and-a-half decades so packed with good times and unforgettable experiences, and will then move on.

Lamb Of God, Anthrax, Behemoth and Testament will support Slayer on the first leg, North America, of its final world tour. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, January 26th at 10 AM, local time. Very limited Slayer onstage + meet & greet+ exclusive merchandise packages will be available. Log on to slayer.net for this and all ticket purchasing info.

Tour dates:

May

10 - Valley View Casino Center - San Diego, CA

11 - FivePoint Amphitheatre - Irvine, CA

13 - Papa Murphy's Park at Cal Expo - Sacramento, CA

16 - PNE forum - Vancouver, BC

17 - South Okanagan Events Centre - Penticton, BC

19 - Big Four - Calgary, AL

20 - Shaw Centre - Edmonton, AB

22 - Bell MTS Place - Winnipeg, MB

24 - The Armory - Minneapolis, MN

25 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

27 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill - Detroit, MI

29 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON

30 - Place Bell - Montreal, PQ

June

1 - Mohegan Sun - Uncasville, CT

2 - PNC Banks Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ

4 - Santander Arena - Reading, PA

6 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

7 - Blossom Music Center - Cleveland, OH

9 - KeyBank Pavilion - Pittsburgh, PA

10 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA

12 - VUHL Amphitheatre - Virginia Beach, VA

14 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC

15 - Orlando Amphitheatre - Orlando, FL

17 - Smart Financial Center - Houston, TX

19 - The Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX

20 - Austin 360 Amphitheatre - Austin, TX

(Photo credit: Gene Ambo)