MEGADETH’s David Ellefson Talks Relationship With DAVE MUSTAINE – “It’s Really Been A Blessing To Have A Second Chance As Friends And Bandmates”

Greece’s Rock Overdose has published a new interview with Megadeth bassist David Ellefson.

When asked about his relationship with Dave Mustaine and how they’ve sorted their differences, Ellefson stated: “We’ve really had a brotherhood all throughout Megadeth and especially in the recent years since I’ve been back in the group. We had this motto that if we both agree on everything, then one of us is unnecessary! So, now more than ever we just let our individual personalities, and roles within the band, really shine. It takes four of us to make a band, to make a group.

“Sometimes Dave and I sit on the tour bus and just recount stories of the years gone by and you just can tell it freaks people out to hear the journey he and I have had together, because you really have to have the nerves to go through what we have gone through with Megadeth. We have a storied career and the things we went through together just can’t be replicated or discounted. It’s really been a blessing to have a second chance as friends and bandmates.”

Ellefson also spoke about plans for the follow-up to 2016’s Dystopia: “Dystopia was so well received that we have still another several months of touring behind it in 2017. I’m quite sure that during this new year, we will begin looking ahead for future recording plans."

Megadeth Boot Camp is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the ultimate Droogie. The epic weekend will take place on frontman / founder Dave Mustaine's private estate in Fallbrook, CA from March 10th - 13th. Check out an official trailer below:

Megadeth Boot Camp workshops will range from:

- Fireside stories from the road with the band

- Intimate acoustic performance from Megadeth

- Jam session and live streaming of Symphony of Destruction

- Drum, guitar and bass lessons, tips and tricks

- Wine tastings excursion with Dave

- Metal trivia to challenge the depths of your music appreciation

Go to this location for event details and prices, which range from $1999 to $5499.