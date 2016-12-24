MEGADETH’s DAVID ELLEFSON To Appear At London Bass Guitar Show

Megadeth bassist and EMP Label Group‘S President David Ellefson will perform on the Main Stage at The London Bass Guitar Show 2017 on Sunday, March 5. Tickets are on sale now; early bird tickets end December 22.

Furthermore the London Bass Guitar Show organizers issued:

“David’s aggressive plectrum style of bass playing has been at the foundation of Megadeth’s vast catalogue of metal classics from the beginning, including ‘Symphony of Destruction’, ‘Peace Sells…But Who’s Buying’, ‘Hangar 18’, and ‘Holy Wars’ to name just a few.”

Ellefson is also an accomplished producer, clinician, music business lecturer and entrepreneur presiding over a global brand including his own record label EMP Label Group/Ellefson Music Productions . He also helped forge the artist friendly merchandising venture MerchLive, and his own boutique coffee brand Ellefson Coffee Co.

David’s signature product collaborations include Jackson Guitars, SIT Strings, Ovation Guitars, Hartke Amplification, Peavey Electronics and endorsements with EMG Pickups, Planet Waves, Providence Pedals, Peterson Tuners, Blackstar Amplfication and ISP Technologies.

Ellefson’s canon of literary works includes his music business self help guide “Making Music Your Business…A Guide for Young Musicians” (Hal Leonard) and his autobiography “My Life With Deth” (Howard Books/Simon & Schuster) which was co-written with BGM editor Joel McIver.