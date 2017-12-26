MEGADETH’s David Ellefson – “We Create And Make New Music, But At The Same Time, We’ve Got Generational Fans”

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson was a gust on the Musicfrenzy Radio Network Podcast and discussed the band’s state for 2018.

Ellefson said, “This year, in 2018, we were thinking, 'We'll probably be off the road for a lot of the year working on a new album.' Next thing you know, all of a sudden, we're on tour through all of June in Europe doing festivals, and things are starting to fall in around it. So it's kind of the beauty of where the band is at these days where, obviously, we create and make new music, but at the same time, we've got these generational fans. And even young fans, who may have discovered the band on [2016's] Dystopia, they wanna go back and learn, so they learn about Killing Is My Business and Peace Sells and Rust In Peace and all this stuff. So it's kind of like our phone keeps ringing to go out and keep playing and do stuff. And I think that's a really cool place in our career right now to be at."