MEGADETH’s DIRK VERBEUREN Describes How He Maintains Technique And Endurance While Drumming; Video

Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren has checked-in from behind his home drum kit and answers fan questions.

Doc Coyle welcomes Megadeth drummer, Dirk Verbeuren, to the Ex-Man podcast and they discuss how they are both dealing with COVID-19 social distancing, his roots in death metal and grindcore, how moving to Paris turned him from a hip hop kid to a metalhead, what the metal scene in France was like in the '90s, going to music school, cutting his teeth in the underground with the French band Scarve, how he joined Soilwork, becoming a prominent session studio musician, how he got involved with drum software company Toontrack, and his time in Megadeth.

Dirk: "I guess the audition was when I talked to Dave on the phone, which was, like, probably about a five-minute call — he asked me a few questions. And I think, pretty much, they just looked at videos online. I know they looked at this video I posted from the studio with Devin, and a few other things, and I think they were just, like, 'Yeah, based on this, it shouldn't be an issue, drumming-wise.'

Being prepared was, of course, paramount when you get a call like Megadeth, which is an established band, a big band. It's something where, even if you're gonna do one show with them, you want that show to be absolutely amazing. You want them to all be happy with you, and not fail that at all. So I had about 10 days after coming home from the Soilwork tour, so, of course, during those 10 days, I ate, breathed and slept with Megadeth, and all I did was listen to those songs."

Verbeuren has been an official member of Megadeth since 2016. The band's forthcoming album will be his first studio record with the band.