MEGADETH’s KIKO LOUREIRO Says He Has To “Dance With His Fears” When Making A Record; Video

Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has uploaded a new video answering fan questions and he enlists drummer and bandmate Dirk Verbeuren to assist him in answering – “What is the hardest part of making a record?” The guitarist goes on to explain that presenting ideas and having the fear of the band members not liking the idea is always tough to deal.

Loureiro recently uploaded a new video with Verbeuren with the axman talking to Verbeuren about his upbeat, positive nature and where it came from and Dirk also explains how he used to hate the touring lifestyle when he first started going out on the road.