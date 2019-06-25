MEGADETH’s KIKO LOUREIRO Uploads New Video With Drummer DIRK VERBEUREN – “I Used To Hate Touring”

Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has uploaded a new video, this time with his bandmate, drummer Dirk Verbeuren. The axman talks to Verbeuren about his upbeat, positive nature and where it came from and Dirk also explains how he used to hate the touring lifestyle when he first started going out on the road.

Megadeth leader, Dave Mustaine, announced last week that he has been diagnosed with throat cancer. He has since posted this video update, thanking his family, friends, and fans for their support:

Mustaine initially posted the following message via Megadeth's official website and social media pages:

"I’ve been diagnosed with throat cancer. It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on - but I’ve faced obstacles before. I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate. Treatment has already begun.

"Unfortunately, this requires that we cancel most shows this year. The 2019 Megacruise will happen, and the band will be a part of it in some form. All up to date information will be at megadeth.com as we get it. Megadeth will be back on the road ASAP.

"Meanwhile, Kiko, David, Dirk and I are in the studio, working on the follow up to Dystopia - which I can’t wait for everyone to hear.

"I’m so thankful for my whole team - family, doctors, band members, trainers, and more.

I’ll keep everyone posted. See you soon." - Dave Mustaine