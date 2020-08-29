MEGADETH’s Rust In Peace 30th Anniversary - A Special Tribute To Nick Menza

A trailer for a previously unreleased version, music video of the classic Megadeth song “Tornado Of Souls” is being produced and is set to be released (September 24th) For the 30th anniversary of Rust in Peace "A Special Tribute To Nick Menza"



The video will also feature un-released footage of the late drummer, and a few as yet undisclosed special guests. The audio and video being used for this project was recorded and captured in 2014 at Uberbeatz Studios in Seattle, Washington. And it's believed to be some the final studio recording of Nick Menza.



