MEGATALLICA - Canadian Mashup Master Returns With "The Bell Tolls In My Darkest Hour"

Direct to BraveWords from the twisted Canadian mastermind known as The Taskmaster after a long absence - and still a favourite around the BraveWords office - comes a new mashup featuring Metallica's "For Whom The Bell Tolls" and Megadeth's "In My Darkest Hour". Once again, do not try this at home.

Check out The Taskmaster's previous outings with Metallica's "Fight Fire With Fire" and Megadeth's "Peace Sells..." mashed together, followed by Metallica's "King Nothing" bonded with Megadeth's "Symphony Of Destruction".