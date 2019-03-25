MEGHAN KABIR - Cover Of MÖTLEY CRÜE's "Live Wire" Featured In The Dirt Film; Audio Streaming

Afghan American singer & songwriter, Meghan Kabir, is streaming her cover of Mötley Crüe's "Live Wire", as heard in biopic The Dirt, streaming now on Netflix.

Says Meghan: "As most of you know by now, I made a major move to LA this week after spending the last 24 (!!) years of my life in Nashville. I’ve had a love affair with this city for a long time and can’t think of a better way to kick off this new chapter than to be a small part of Sunset strip’s rock and roll history, in helping sing & produce a song in the new @motleycrue biopic #thedirtmovie

"Getting the opp to honor the rich legacy of Motley Crue & @nikkisixxpixx songwriting genius with “Live Wire” while allowing me to create my own haunting take on the song and color the dramatic scene it takes place in, was truly so special.

"Lastly, I think I’m most excited to represent women in this film as not just the performer on “Live Wire” but as the sole musician and producer on this track. It’s a pretty rare thing and does my heart a lot of good!"

More on Meghan Kabir here.

The Dirt is an unflinching and uncensored story about sex, drugs, rock ‘n roll, fame, and the high price of excess. Director Jeff Tremaine (Jackass co-creator) shows us just how Nikki Sixx (Douglas Booth), Mick Mars (Iwan Rheon), Tommy Lee (Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly), and Vince Neil (Daniel Webber) took Mötley Crüe from the Sunset Strip to the world stage, and what it meant to become the world’s most notorious rock band.

The 18-song soundtrack mastered by Grammy winner, Dave Donnelly features a collection of Mötley Crüe classics that meaningfully underscore significant moments that shape the film. The album includes 14 fan-favorites and chart topping tracks such as “Dr. Feelgood” that charted at #6 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and the anthemic “Girls, Girls, Girls” which reached #2 on Billboard’s Top 200 amongst others. Additional hits featured are “Kickstart My Heart,” “Same ‘Ol Situation (S.O.S.),” “Shout At The Devil” and the iconic ballad, “Home Sweet Home” that landed the band mainstream recognition.

Exclusive to the film’s soundtrack, Mötley Crüe recorded four new songs featuring the single, “The Dirt (Est. 1981) (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)” with effortless rap verses surrounding signature guitar riffs. The three remaining songs conclude the album with the catchy “Ride With The Devil,” “Crash And Burn” and the band’s own spin on Madonna’s, “Like A Virgin.”

BraveWords' review of The Dirt soundtrack can be found at this location. Read Aaron Small's review of the film here.

The Dirt Soundtrack tracklisting:

"The Dirt (Est. 1981)" (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)

"Red Hot"

"On With The Show"

"Live Wire"

"Merry-Go-Round"

"Take Me To The Top"

"Piece Of Your Action"

"Shout At The Devil"

"Looks That Kill"

"Too Young To Fall In Love "

"Home Sweet Home"

"Girls, Girls, Girls"

"Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)"

"Kickstart My Heart"

"Dr. Feelgood"

"Ride With The Devil"

"Crash And Burn"

"Like A Virgin"

"Crash And Burn":

"Ride With The Devil":

"Like A Virgin":

"The Dirt (Est. 1981)" (feat. Machine Gun Kelly) video:

Film trailer: