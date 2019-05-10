Mego's MARTY ABRAMS Talks KISS Action Figures And Tie-In To End Of The Road Farewell Tour

Following is an excerpt from a story for Consequence Of Sound by Greg Prato:

If you were a child of the ‘70s and a fan of rock music, chances are you owned one, two, three, or all four of Mego’s KISS action figures. Originally issued in 1978, these toys have remained quite popular with KISS fanatics and collectors over the years — fetching a pretty penny on eBay (especially if they were unopened). Now, under the Marty Abrams Presents Mego line, all-new officially licensed Demon (Gene Simmons) and Starchild (Paul Stanley) figures have been created to tie in with KISS’ End Of The Road farewell tour.

On how Mego amd KISS first collaborated together in 1978

Abrams: "Back in the ‘70s, my son Ken asked me to take him to a KISS concert. While we were there, so many people in the crowd were wearing KISS makeup, KISS t-shirts, as well as buying posters and other merchandise at the show. At that moment, it came to me to make KISS action figures for the KISS Army of diehard fans. I knew right away this was something that they’d want to buy. Soon after that, we reached out to the band and it ended up being one of our most famous collaborations."

On how the idea came up to issue new Starchild and Demon figures in 2019

Abrams: "Of course, we’re also KISS fans, and since the original collaboration was such a hit, it was a natural next step for us to include the iconic band when we decided to relaunch Mego Corporation with the Marty Abrams Presents Mego line."

On the differences between the 1978 and 2019 figures

Abrams: "The difference between the 1978 figures and the 2019 figures is the size, and their apparel. The original 1978 figures were 12 inches, and the 2019 editions come in either 8-inch or 14-inch action figures. The original KISS outfits were based on their “Love Gun” tour, and todays are based on their End Of The Road farewell tour, which is happening now."

Read the complete interview here. Check out the official Marty Abrams Presents Mego website here.