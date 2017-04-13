Melbourne’s INVERLOCH Perform “Lucid Delirium” Live At Roadburn Festival 2016; Video

In the video below, Melbourne, Australia's Inverloch, featuring half of the legendary Disembowelment, perform their track “Lucid Delirium” live at Roadburn Festival 2016. The footage was filmed by Frank Huang.

The band’s debut full-length release, Distance | Collapsed, is available via Relapse Records.

Tracklisting:

“Distance Collapsed (In Rubble)”

“From The Eventide Pool”

“Lucid Delirium”

“The Empyrean Torment”

“Cataclysm Of Lacuna”