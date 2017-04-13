Melbourne’s INVERLOCH Perform “Lucid Delirium” Live At Roadburn Festival 2016; Video

April 13, 2017, 13 minutes ago

news black death inverloch

Melbourne’s INVERLOCH Perform “Lucid Delirium” Live At Roadburn Festival 2016; Video

In the video below, Melbourne, Australia's Inverloch, featuring half of the legendary Disembowelment, perform their track “Lucid Delirium” live at Roadburn Festival 2016. The footage was filmed by Frank Huang.

The band’s debut full-length release, Distance | Collapsed, is available via Relapse Records.

Tracklisting:

“Distance Collapsed (In Rubble)”
“From The Eventide Pool”
“Lucid Delirium”
“The Empyrean Torment”
“Cataclysm Of Lacuna”

Featured Audio

SINNER - "Tequila Suicide" (AFM)

SINNER - "Tequila Suicide" (AFM)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Reveals “Past Tense” Video

RICH DAVIS Reveals “Past Tense” Video

Latest Reviews