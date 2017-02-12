MELIAH RAGE Begin Recording New Album

Meliah Rage have officially began recording a new studio album and are planning on a late 2017 release date. With this news, the band and vocalist Marc Lopes, who sang on the band’s last record Warrior, have mutually decided to part ways. Marc is very busy now touring with former Manowar guitarist Ross The Boss and his other band Let Us Prey have recently signed with Megadeth's Dave Ellefson EMP Label Group.

As far as the new Meliah Rage recording, guitarist Anthony Nichols has brought nine songs to the table and is working with drummer Stu Dowie to give the songs more of a live feel than what was captured on some of the more recent records. The band has admittedly gotten lazy in the ProTools era and relied more on trading demo CDs than actually rehearsing, but that will not happen on this record.

Regarding the vocalist for the new record, that decision will come within the next couple of weeks. Nichols states, "As everyone in the band gets older, it gets more difficult for everyone to have the same goal." There are some names on the table and it's a major goal of the band to have the next singer to be a long term fit.