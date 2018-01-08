MELIAH RAGE - Classic Albums To Be Reissued In Deluxe Editions

Hammerheart Records has announced plans to reissue two classic Meliah Rage albums in deluxe editions. A message from the label follows.

"Back in 1989 I saw Meliah Rage perform live as support act to Gang Green, and even if the combination was strange it left a lasting impression. I still love both bands as much today as I did back then.

"Meliah Rage released two absolute classic metal albums in 1988 and 1990, that could be considered a mixture of US power metal, with elements of speed and thrash metal. After these two albums the band kind of disappeared into obscurity, but was resurrected in various incarnations since 1996 and is still active today. Hammerheart Records has come to an agreement with the band to reissue both Kill To Survive and Solitary Solitude in deluxe, remastered 2CD editions and on vinyl. Bonus materials will be recordings from the same time as the albums. We expect a release date in this summer.

"This is mandatory for people who worship bands as Metallica, Metal Church, Overkill, Sanctuary!"

Stay tuned for details, coming soon.