MELIAH RAGE Premier "Idol Hands" Music Video

US power/thrash veterans Meliah Rage have released a video for "Idol Hands", the title track of their ninth studio album, out now. Watch the video below.

Idol Hands marks the return of Paul Souza (the vocal powerhouse that replaced original singer Mike Munro and can be heard on 2004's Barely Human, 2006's The Deep And Dreamless Sleep and 2011's Dead To The World. The album is a veritable feast for power metal fans, complete with Nichols' unmatched rhythmic mastery and Souza’s versatile voice. Still killing to survive... 30 years strong!

And yes, the album title is quite significant, given the fact that Nichols broke his wrist in late 2013 and was uncertain if he’d play guitar again after three serious surgeries. Meliah Rage is rounded off by original guitarist Jim Koury, drummer Stuart Dowie and bassist Darren Lourie.

Check out a glowing BraveWords review of Idol Hands at this location and watch for a major BraveWords feature on Meliah Rage coming soon.

Idol Hands is available to order on CD and as digital download (in lossless formats) from their Bandcamp page.

Idol Hands tracklisting:

“The Kill-All Rule”

“Dark As Your Thoughts”

“Idol Hands”

“Crushed Beneath My Heel”

“Sentenced To Life”

“Absolute Power”

“Infernal Bleeding”

“Where Darkness Lies”

“Idol Hands” video:

“Dark As Your Thoughts” video:

“Infernal Bleeding”:

Production credits:

Produced, mixed and mastered by: Peter Rutcho

Rhythym guitars: recorded by John Bean Cats Liar Studios

Drums: recorded by Joel Hopkins at Red Devil Studios

Lead guitar and bass: recorded by Peter Rutcho

Vocals: recorded and produced by Rich Spillberg at Solstice Studios