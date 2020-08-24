Melodeath Pirates VANE Release "Walk The Plank" Video, Announce Upcoming EP

Rising from the pandemic ashes, the Polish melodeath pirates Vane have something special for all the groove/melodic death metal maniacs out there - a brand new video for "Walk The Plank" and the announcement of their new EP The Nightmare, due September 3rd.

Directed by Robert Zembrzycki (who also happens to play guitar in the band), the "Walk The Plank" video is the latest installment in the cinematic tale that accompanies Vane's crushing brand of metal. With production value that wouldn't look out of place on the big screen, the video evokes a riff-fueled adventure on the high seas; shots of the band are intermixed with a look into the sinister world of the dread-pirate Charles Vane. And yes... there are plenty of pyrotechnics; both on screen and courtesy of the band's fearsome approach to songwriting. If you're a fan of Carcass, At The Gates, In Flames, Lamb Of God or simply pirates, you're going to find something to love in this new video.

Vane has revealed the artwork and tracklisting for their new EP The Nightmare, which will be released on September 3rd. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

"Row, Ye Scallywags!"

"The Cannibal"

"The Burial"

"Become The Nightmare"

"Walk The Plank"

The new EP, which contains two previous singles and three brand new songs, completes the band's melodic death metal re-telling of the story of the legendary pirate ship The Flying Dutchman and its dark legacy of piracy, murder and the occult.