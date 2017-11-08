MELTED SPACE Announce Darkening Light Album

Melted Space has announced the title of the outfit's newly-completed full-length, Darkening Light, which is now confirmed for worldwide release in February through Sensory Records.



While remaining in the realm of the symphonic metal opera that defined the band's sound on their 2015-released The Great Lie, Melted Space's Darkening Light delivers ten new movements which culminate into an even more powerful and catchier opus. Mastermind and creator of the group, French composer/musician Pierre Le Pape, pulls the listener into the depths of his imagination where tone and rhythms are envisioned as cascading shadows and light. Darkening Light sees Le Pape once again joined by an extensive cast of guest vocalists and musicians hailing from a wide array of bands and musical entities from across the genres of metal, classical, jazz, and more. The album also sees Melted Space once again collaborating with the City Of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra as heard on The Great Lie.



Darkening Light was recorded and mixed in France by François-Maxime Boutault and mastered by Alan Douches at West West Side Music in New York, with additional contributions recorded abroad in Czech Republic, Sweden, Norway, Greece, and the United States between June and September 2017, and features immersive artwork by Adrien Bousson.



Melted Space's Darkening Light will see release on all digital platforms, on CD, and on an extended double-LP featuring bonus material to be disclosed, through Laser's Edge division Sensory Records, on February 16th, 2018.



Stand by for additional details on Darkening Light to be released alongside album artwork, audio samples, preorders, and more before the end of the year.

(Photo by: Olivier Gobert)