MELVINS Premier "Don't Forget To Breathe" Music Video; New Album Out Now
April 20, 2018, 13 minutes ago
The Melvins return with the new album, Pinkus Abortion Technician, out today via Ipecac Recordings. A music video for the track "Don't Forget To Breathe" can be found below.
Pinkus Abortion Technician tracklisting:
"Stop Moving To Florida"
"Embrace The Rub"
"Don't Forget To Breathe"
"Flamboyant Duck"
"Break Bread"
"I Want To Hold Your Hand"
"Prenup Butter"
"Graveyard"
"Don't Forget To Breathe" video:
"Stop Moving To Florida":
The Melvins have also simultaneously announced a 10-week North American tour, kicking off on April 26th at the Casbah in San Diego. The tour will feature the Melvins as a four-piece with both Pinkus and McDonald joining Osborne and Crover.
Tour dates:
April
26 - San Diego, CA - Casbah
29 - Dallas, TX - Tree’s
30 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
May
1 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
3 - Baton Rouge, LA - Spanish Moon
4 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco
6 - Charlottee, NC - Visulite Theater
7 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle
9 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
10 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
11 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
12 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom
13 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
14 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
18 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater
20 - Louisville, KY - Headliner’s Music Hall
22 - Nashville, TN - 3rd & Lindsley
23 - Memphis, TN - Hi-Tone
24 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room
25 - Kansas City, MO - Record Bar
31 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
July
12 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
13 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour
14 - Fresno, CA - Strummer’s
16 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
17 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
19 - Seattle, WA - Neumo’s
20 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
21 - Vancouver, BC - Venue Nightclub
24 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
25 - Calgary, AB - Marquee Room
27 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramid Cabaret
28 - Fargo, ND - The Aquarium (Dempsey’s Upstairs)
29 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
30 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon
31 - Chicago, IL - Park West
August
2 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme
3 - Detroit, MI - El Club
4 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar
5 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue Theatre
6 - Rock Island, IL - Rock Island Brewing Company
7 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s
8 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room
10 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre
11 - Ft. Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre
13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
14 - Las Vegas, NV - The Bunkhouse Saloon
(Photo - The Melvins)