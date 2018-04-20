MELVINS Premier "Don't Forget To Breathe" Music Video; New Album Out Now

The Melvins return with the new album, Pinkus Abortion Technician, out today via Ipecac Recordings. A music video for the track "Don't Forget To Breathe" can be found below.

Pinkus Abortion Technician tracklisting:

"Stop Moving To Florida"

"Embrace The Rub"

"Don't Forget To Breathe"

"Flamboyant Duck"

"Break Bread"

"I Want To Hold Your Hand"

"Prenup Butter"

"Graveyard"

"Don't Forget To Breathe" video:

"Stop Moving To Florida":

The Melvins have also simultaneously announced a 10-week North American tour, kicking off on April 26th at the Casbah in San Diego. The tour will feature the Melvins as a four-piece with both Pinkus and McDonald joining Osborne and Crover.

Tour dates:

April

26 - San Diego, CA - Casbah

29 - Dallas, TX - Tree’s

30 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

May

1 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

3 - Baton Rouge, LA - Spanish Moon

4 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco

6 - Charlottee, NC - Visulite Theater

7 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle

9 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

10 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

11 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

12 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

13 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

14 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

18 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

20 - Louisville, KY - Headliner’s Music Hall

22 - Nashville, TN - 3rd & Lindsley

23 - Memphis, TN - Hi-Tone

24 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room

25 - Kansas City, MO - Record Bar

31 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

July

12 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

13 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

14 - Fresno, CA - Strummer’s

16 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

17 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

19 - Seattle, WA - Neumo’s

20 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

21 - Vancouver, BC - Venue Nightclub

24 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

25 - Calgary, AB - Marquee Room

27 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramid Cabaret

28 - Fargo, ND - The Aquarium (Dempsey’s Upstairs)

29 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

30 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

31 - Chicago, IL - Park West

August

2 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme

3 - Detroit, MI - El Club

4 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

5 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue Theatre

6 - Rock Island, IL - Rock Island Brewing Company

7 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s

8 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

10 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

11 - Ft. Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre

13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

14 - Las Vegas, NV - The Bunkhouse Saloon

(Photo - The Melvins)