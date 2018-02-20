MELVINS Streaming New Song "Stop Moving To Florida"
February 20, 2018, 7 hours ago
The Melvins return with the new album, Pinkus Abortion Technician (April 20th, Ipecac Recordings), featuring both ongoing Melvins’ bass player Steven McDonald (Redd Kross, Off!) and Butthole Surfers’, and occasional Melvins’, bottom ender Jeff Pinkus on bass. Listen to the album's opening song, "Stop Moving To Florida", below.
“With our upcoming release, we double your bass player with Steven McDonald AND Jeff Pinkus holding down the bottom,” explains Dale Crover. It’s an experiment in the low end of the aural spectrum where we asked ourselves, ‘would it work?’ ‘could it work??’ ‘should it work???’ The answers were yes, yes and YES!”
“We’ve never had two bass players. We’ve had two drummers and two guitar players so it makes total sense to now have two bass players, adds Buzz Osborne. “We’ll be taking this two-prong bass attack on the road as well which should prove to be interesting. Pinkus Abortion Technician is a radically great record and was a stone groove to record. We drank a lot of coffee and enjoyed each other’s company. I like Steven and Jeff a great deal. I admire their bass playing and singing and both of them can grill a mean steak.”
“Stop Moving To Florida” is a medley of the James Gang’s “Stop” and Butthole Surfers’ “Moving To Florida,” the band also covers the Beatles’ “I Want To Hold Your Hand” and Butthole Surfers’ “Graveyard” on the eight-song release. Pre-orders will be announced soon.
Pinkus Abortion Technician tracklisting:
"Stop Moving To Florida"
"Embrace The Rub"
"Don't Forget To Breathe"
"Flamboyant Duck"
"Break Bread"
"I Want To Hold Your Hand"
"Prenup Butter"
"Graveyard"
"Stop Moving To Florida":
The Melvins have also simultaneously announced a 10-week North American tour, kicking off on April 26th at the Casbah in San Diego. The tour will feature the Melvins as a four-piece with both Pinkus and McDonald joining Osborne and Crover.
Tour dates:
April
26 - San Diego, CA - Casbah
29 - Dallas, TX - Tree’s
30 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
May
1 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
3 - Baton Rouge, LA - Spanish Moon
4 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco
6 - Charlottee, NC - Visulite Theater
7 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle
9 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
10 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
11 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
12 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom
13 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
14 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
18 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater
20 - Louisville, KY - Headliner’s Music Hall
22 - Nashville, TN - 3rd & Lindsley
23 - Memphis, TN - Hi-Tone
24 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room
25 - Kansas City, MO - Record Bar
31 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
July
12 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
13 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour
14 - Fresno, CA - Strummer’s
16 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
17 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
19 - Seattle, WA - Neumo’s
20 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
21 - Vancouver, BC - Venue Nightclub
24 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
25 - Calgary, AB - Marquee Room
27 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramid Cabaret
28 - Fargo, ND - The Aquarium (Dempsey’s Upstairs)
29 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
30 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon
31 - Chicago, IL - Park West
August
2 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme
3 - Detroit, MI - El Club
4 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar
5 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue Theatre
6 - Rock Island, IL - Rock Island Brewing Company
7 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s
8 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room
10 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre
11 - Ft. Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre
13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
14 - Las Vegas, NV - The Bunkhouse Saloon
Tickets for all shows are on-sale this Friday at 10 AM, local time.
(Photo - The Melvins)