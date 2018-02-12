MELVINS To Release Pinkus Abortion Technician Album In April; North American Tour Announced

The Melvins return with the new album, Pinkus Abortion Technician (April 20th, Ipecac Recordings), featuring both ongoing Melvins’ bass player Steven McDonald (Redd Kross, Off!) and Butthole Surfers’, and occasional Melvins’, bottom ender Jeff Pinkus on bass.

“With our upcoming release, we double your bass player with Steven McDonald AND Jeff Pinkus holding down the bottom,” explains Dale Crover. It’s an experiment in the low end of the aural spectrum where we asked ourselves, ‘would it work?’ ‘could it work??’ ‘should it work???’ The answers were yes, yes and YES!”

“We’ve never had two bass players. We’ve had two drummers and two guitar players so it makes total sense to now have two bass players, adds Buzz Osborne. “We’ll be taking this two-prong bass attack on the road as well which should prove to be interesting. Pinkus Abortion Technician is a radically great record and was a stone groove to record. We drank a lot of coffee and enjoyed each other’s company. I like Steven and Jeff a great deal. I admire their bass playing and singing and both of them can grill a mean steak.”

“Stop Moving To Florida” is a medley of the James Gang’s “Stop” and Butthole Surfers’ “Moving To Florida,” the band also covers the Beatles’ “I Want To Hold Your Hand” and Butthole Surfers’ “Graveyard” on the eight-song release. Pre-orders will be announced soon.

Pinkus Abortion Technician tracklisting:

"Stop Moving To Florida"

"Embrace The Rub"

"Don't Forget To Breathe"

"Flamboyant Duck"

"Break Bread"

"I Want To Hold Your Hand"

"Prenup Butter"

"Graveyard"

The Melvins have also simultaneously announced a 10-week North American tour, kicking off on April 26th at the Casbah in San Diego. The tour will feature the Melvins as a four-piece with both Pinkus and McDonald joining Osborne and Crover.

Tour dates:

April

26 - San Diego, CA - Casbah

29 - Dallas, TX - Tree’s

30 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

May

1 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

3 - Baton Rouge, LA - Spanish Moon

4 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco

6 - Charlottee, NC - Visulite Theater

7 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle

9 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

10 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

11 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

12 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

13 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

14 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

18 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

20 - Louisville, KY - Headliner’s Music Hall

22 - Nashville, TN - 3rd & Lindsley

23 - Memphis, TN - Hi-Tone

24 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room

25 - Kansas City, MO - Record Bar

31 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

July

12 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

13 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

14 - Fresno, CA - Strummer’s

16 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

17 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

19 - Seattle, WA - Neumo’s

20 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

21 - Vancouver, BC - Venue Nightclub

24 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

25 - Calgary, AB - Marquee Room

27 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramid Cabaret

28 - Fargo, ND - The Aquarium (Dempsey’s Upstairs)

29 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

30 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

31 - Chicago, IL - Park West

August

2 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme

3 - Detroit, MI - El Club

4 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

5 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue Theatre

6 - Rock Island, IL - Rock Island Brewing Company

7 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s

8 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

10 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

11 - Ft. Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre

13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

14 - Las Vegas, NV - The Bunkhouse Saloon

Tickets for all shows are on-sale this Friday at 10 AM, local time.

(Photo - The Melvins)