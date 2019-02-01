Members Of AEROSMITH, EXTREME, FOREIGNER, JOURNEY To Headline Rock And Roll Fantasy Camps In 2019

The first three Rock and Roll Fantasy Camps of 2019 are ready to make some noise. Leading the riffs and grooves will be an incredible array of legends, platinum-selling artists, and certified rock stars.

The Rockers & Hitmakers Camp in Nashville (February 28th-March 3rd) features Jonathan Cain and Steve Smith of Journey, guitarist Nuno Bettencourt (Extreme), Frank Hannon and Brian Wheat of Tesla, and bassist Billy Sheehan (Mr. Big).

Then, they touchdown in Los Angeles for an electrifying Alt-Rock Camp (May 2nd-5th) with guitarist Jerry Cantrell and bassist Mike Inez (from 2019 Grammy-nominated Alice in Chains) and Dean and Robert DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots. This camp was so hotly anticipated that it completely sold out two years ago. Don’t miss out! Plus: Perform live onstage at the legendary Whisky a Go Go.

“We’re really excited to be coming back to Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp,” says Inez. “Jerry and I had such great experiences with all the campers the last time we were there.”

The Alt-Rock Camp also features a stellar crew of rock and roll mentors, including Adam Kury (Candlebox), Dave Moreno (Puddle Of Mud), Tommy Black (Scott Weiland), Rudy Sarzo (Quiet Riot), Tony Franklin (The Firm), and others.

Their third camp experience will be a blistering Hard-Rock Camp in Las Vegas (June 27th-30th) starring Joe Perry (Aerosmith), Vince Neil (Mötley Crüe), and Lou Gramm (Foreigner).

Now in its 24th year of making musical dreams come true, Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp offers unprecedented opportunities for everyday musicians of all skill levels to be mentored by—and actually perform onstage with—legendary rockers.

Past camp headliners include Roger Daltrey, David Crosby, Alice Cooper, Slash, Nancy Wilson, Sammy Hagar, Buddy Guy, Lita Ford, Bill Wyman, Steven Tyler, Ginger Baker, Jeff Beck, Steve Vai, Cheap Trick, Nick Mason, and Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, and Ace Frehley of KISS.

“The opportunity to jam with musicians of this caliber can only make your musical ability grow,” says Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp founder David Fishof. “I love it when a camper hears from someone like Joe Perry, ‘You’re not just a tech worker in Silicon Valley. You’re a guitarist first, and you do that day job to support your life as a musician.’”

For further details, head to this location.