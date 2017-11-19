Members Of BLACK SABBATH, GUNS N' ROSES, VAN HALEN, ANTHRAX, MEGADETH And More Pay Tribute To AC/DC Guitarist MALCOLM YOUNG - "This Man Inspired More Rock N' Roll Than The World Will Ever Be Able To Measure"

November 19, 2017, an hour ago

news ac/dc malcom young hard rock

AC/DC guitarist and co-founder Malcolm Young died peacfully on Saturday, November 18th at age 64 with his family by his bedside. Following is a statement released by the band:

"Today it is with deep heartfelt sadness that AC/DC has to announce the passing of Malcolm Young. Malcolm, along with Angus, was the founder and creator of AC/DC. With enormous dedication and commitment, he was the driving force behind the band. As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary, he was a perfectionist and a unique man. He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted. He took great pride in all that he endeavored. His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed."

Young struggled with the onset of dementia for a period of time prior to being admitted to full-time nursing care in Sydney, Australia beginning in 2014.

Angus Young issued the following:

"As his brother, it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special. He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever."

Members of the rock and metal community have paid tribute to Young and his enduring legacy:











