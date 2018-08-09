Members Of CAGE, PRONG, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, I AM MORBID, W.A.S.P., And TESTAMENT Pay Tribute To JUDAS PRIEST At Ultimate Jam Night In Los Angeles (Video)

Ultimate Jam Night, the long-running weekly show in residency at the Whisky A Go Go, honored Judas Priest on Tuesday, August 7th. Among the performers were Sean Peck (Cage, Denner Sherman), Michael Spencer (Flotsam And Jetsam), Ira Black (I Am Morbid, Metal Church), Steve Smyth (Testament), Mike Dupke (Dee Snider, W.A.S.P.), Jason Christopher (Prong), Monte Pittman (Prong), Jerry Montano (Hellyeah, Danzig), Neil Turbin (Anthrax), Paulie Z (The Sweet), Michael Olivieri (Leatherwolf) and many more. See videos and full performers list below.

Video coverage was provided by Johhny Angel.

Founded in 2015 by Quiet Riot’s Chuck Wright, Ultimate Jam Night is a community-oriented weekly show featuring a rotating cast of world-class artists in a completely unrehearsed format. The event covers multiple genres and is free. For more information visit the official Ultimate Jam Night Facebook page.