Members Of DEEP PURPLE, GHOST, MOTÖRHEAD To Honor METALLICA At Polar Music Prize Ceremony In Sweden

On June 14th, Metallica will be presented with the prestigious Polar Music Prize at Konserthuset in Stockholm, Sweden.

The prize, created in 1989 by Abba manager and co-writer Stig Anderson will be presented to Metallica's drummer and bassist, Lars Ulrich and Robert Trujillo, by the king of Sweden, Carl XVI Gustaf, reports Tim Peacock of udiscovermusic.com.

“Receiving the Polar Music Prize is an incredible thing,” Ulrich said in February when the award was announced. “It puts us in very distinguished company (including: Elton John, Sting, Bob Dylan, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Paul McCartney, and Bruce Springsteen to name a few). It’s a great validation of everything that Metallica has done over the last 35 years. At the same time, we feel like we’re in our prime with a lot of good years ahead of us.”

Members of Ghost and Candlemass will perform a Metallica song at the ceremony. Ian Paice and Roger Glover of Deep Purple will read the citation, while former Motörhead and current Scorpions drummer Mikkey Dee will perform a piece written for the occasion along with Refused frontman Dennis Lyxzen. Metallica will donate the $125,000 cash element of the prize to their All Within My Hands foundation.

Learn more at PolarMusicPrize.org.