Members Of DEEP PURPLE, REO SPEEDWAGON And LOVERBOY Confirmed For Rock Meets Classic 10th Anniversary Tour

June 2, 2018, an hour ago

news rock meets classic ian gillan deep purple loverboy reo speedwagon classic rock

The organizers for the annual Rock Meets Classic tour through Germany, with a stop in Switzerland, have confirmed Ian Gillan (Deep Purple), Kevin Cronin (REO Speedwagon) and Mike Reno (Loverboy) for the upcoming 10th Anniversary in 2019. They will be backed by The Mat Sinner Band and the Rock Meets Classic Symphony Orchestra. 

More special guests are due to be announced soon. 



