Members Of DEEP PURPLE, REO SPEEDWAGON And LOVERBOY Confirmed For Rock Meets Classic 10th Anniversary Tour
June 2, 2018, an hour ago
The organizers for the annual Rock Meets Classic tour through Germany, with a stop in Switzerland, have confirmed Ian Gillan (Deep Purple), Kevin Cronin (REO Speedwagon) and Mike Reno (Loverboy) for the upcoming 10th Anniversary in 2019. They will be backed by The Mat Sinner Band and the Rock Meets Classic Symphony Orchestra.
More special guests are due to be announced soon.