Members Of EVANESCENCE, IRON MAIDEN And WHITESNAKE Cover WINGS Classic "Live And Let Die" In New Lockdown Video

Evanescence guitarist Jen Majura has posted another One-Minute Jam as part of her lockdown video series, teaming up this time with Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain and Whitesnake guitarist Joel Hoekstra for a cover of the Paul McCartney classic "Live And Let Die". The song was written for the 1973 James Bond film of the same name and performed by Wings.

Majura posted a lockdown video jam of the George Harrison classic "Got My Mind Set On You" with drum legend Mike Portnoy (Sons of Apollo, ex-Dream Theater) and guitarist Gus G. (Firewind, ex-Ozzy Osbourne) back in May. Check it out below.