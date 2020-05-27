Members Of EXODUS, OVERKILL And ANGOR Cover MEGADETH Classic "Wake Up Dead" In New Quarantine Jam (Video)

Overkill / Shadows Fall drummer Jason Bittner has posted a new video on his YouTube channel with the following message:

"Just a bunch of metalheads jamming a cover for fun under quarantine..."

The clip is a cover of Megadeth classic "Wake Up Dead" featuring Bittner, Exodus members Jack Gibson (bass) and Steve "Zetro" Souza (vocals), and Angor / ex-Shadows Fall guitarist Felipe Roa

Bittner is featured in a recent interview with Metal Pilgrim, discussing the state of the music world in dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic. Check it out below.

Bittner: "Our plan was to be on the road with a full European tour March 2021 with a new album. We have no idea if that's gonna even be a possibility right now, because timelines that we had for the record label and whatnot are no longer those anymore, because the record label is shut down and nobody is doing any business right this very second. So I don't know, in the grand sheme, whether that's gonna happen, but I do think that's kind of good that this is happening right now, because I know we were starting with five or six songs, and I know D.D. (Verni / bass) is up to nine right now. So, it's given us the freedom to be able to take some more time to write, which I think is important. So I think, in an odd sort of way, this is a good thing for us right now, being home and being forced to work in this environment."