Members Of EXTREME, DREAM THEATER, BON JOVI, ALICE COOPER And More Featured On Soundcheck Live's Multi-Artist Cover Of "Let It Be" In Benefit Of MusiCares Relief Fund
May 13, 2020, an hour ago
With the support of the MusiCares Foundation, the team behind Soundcheck Live is bringing together 68 of the brightest stars in the music world to deliver a stirring performance of "Let It Be" for a good cause. The performance features Avril Lavigne, Nuno Bettencourt, Orianthi, Phil X, Gary Cherone, and dUg Pinnick, as well as a long list of musicians, vocalists, and engineers who have performed and worked alongside the likes of Lady Gaga, Aretha Franklin, Ariana Grande, and many more.
With the song and video (available on all digital streaming services), the musicians, vocalists, and engineers involved hope to raise money for music industry professionals impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as offer up inspiration at a time when the world needs it most. Listen to the song below.
Founded in 2016 by Avril Lavigne's musical director, Steve Ferlazzo, Soundcheck Live is a monthly all-star jam featuring national/international recording artists, touring sideman and local L.A. entertainers. Founded for musicians and music lovers alike, the concept kicked off as a way for well-known performers and up-and-coming stars to showcase their skills and network with other artists.
When the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered all live music venues in California, including Soundcheck live's home venue, Lucky Strike Live in Hollywood, CA, Ferlazzo wanted to bring together these artists to be a part of something larger than themselves and give back to the community. He sought out the MusicCares Foundation for the benefit, as they had set up a relief fund specifically for musicians, engineers, producers, stagehands, and other industry professionals experiencing financial hardship.
"We chose 'Let It Be' as a song of hope in uncertain times," Ferlazzo said. "I like to think of this project as an entire three-hour Soundcheck Live show condensed into one five-minute song that will offer people some inspiration and help when they need it most."
Fundraising efforts for donations as well as auction items by some of the more notable performers will be hosted through charitystars.com
"Let It Be" performers:
Drums:
Glen Sobel - Alice Cooper, Hollywood Vampires, Richie Sambora
Mike Mangini - Dream Theater, Extreme, Solo Artist
Kevin "Kfigg" Figueiredo - Extreme, Dramagods
Chad Wright - Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, The Jacksons
Chris Reeve - Avril Lavigne, Tom Morello, Filter
Mike Bennett - Richie Kotzen, Hilary Duff, Steve Stevens
Randy Cooke - Smash Mouth, Gone West, Dave Stewart
Christian Hogan - Rza, Rose's Pawn Shop, Faulkner
Percussion:
Rodney Howard - Avril Lavigne, Gavin Degraw, Regina Spektor
Ryan Brown - Dweezil Zappa
Bass:
Dug Pinnick - King's X, KXM
Stu Hamm - Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Caifanes
Ashley Reeve - Cher, Filter, Adam Lambert
Marty O'brien - Lita Ford, Kelly Clarkson, Celine Dion
Jerry Jemmott - King Curtis, Aretha Franklin, B.B. King
Derek Frank - Shania Twain, Gwen Stefani
Joe Pessia - Steelheart, Dramagods, Tantric
Jennifer Jo Oberle - Five For Fighting, Vertical Horizon, Air Supply
Keys:
Steve Ferlazzo - Avril Lavigne, Soundcheck Live, Dramagods
Brian London - Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Rihanna
Michael Bluestein - Foreigner, Boz Scaggs
James King - Fitz And The Tantrums, Jeff Goldblum
Korel Tunador - Rob Thomas, Katy Perry, Goo Goo Dolls
Mike Mangan - Big Organ Trio, Glenn Hughes
Sven Martin - Jonathan Davis, T.A.T.U., Liz Phair
Dave Kerzner - In Continuum, Sound Of Contact
Robbie Genett - Fuel, Everclear, Nick Lachey
Alexander Burke - Billy Ray Cyrus, Ben Lee, Jill Sobuel
Guitars:
Nuno Bettencourt - Extreme, Generation Axe, Rihanna
Phil X - Phil X, Phil X & The Drills, Bon Jovi
Orianthi - Michael Jackson, Alice Cooper, Solo Artist
Steve Fekete - America, Gwen Stefani, Avril Lavigne
Joe Augello - Robin Thicke, Jennifer Hudson, Backstreet Boys
Joey Sykes - The Babys, Honey River, Coward
Fernando Perdomo - Echo In The Canyon, The Dirty Diamond, Dave Kerzner
Barry Pointer - Hollywood Roses, Hillbilly Herald
Luis Gil Bettencourt - Maria Bettencourt
David Immerman - Avril Lavigne, Goldfinger, Juliet Simms
August Zadra - Dennis Deyoung & The Music Of Styx, Waiting For Monday
Dan Ellis - Avril Lavigne, Glassjaw, Fender Play
Devin Bronson - Avril Lavigne, Sebastian Bach, David Cook
Background Vocals:
Annette Marie Frank - Axs Tv Worlds Greatest Tribute Bands, Soundcheck Live
Lisa Margaroli - Lou Gramm, Linda Perry, Seal
Angela Michael - Rod Stewart, Disney's Kim Possible Tv Show, Get Him To The Greek
Felice Hernandez - Oingo Boingo Former Members, Hilary Duff, Pitch Perfect 2
Holly Bisaha - The Babys, Stevie Wonder, Bang Tango
Maria Bettencourt - Solo Artist
Mark Lennon - Venice, Roger Waters
Strings:
Eliza James - Burt Bacharach, Paul Anka, Quartet 405
Danica Pinner - Avril Lavigne, Jonas Brothers, Deadmau5
Rebecca Schlappich-charles - Mariachi El Bronx, Mariachi Divas, Quartet405
Rachel Grace - Ariana Grande, Foo Fighters, Rhye
Ginny Luke - Britney Spears, Shawn Mendes, Meat Loaf
Kinga Bacik - Eminem, Camilla Cabello, Foo Fighters
Horns:
Jon Manness - The Red Line Horns, Gloria Trevi, Alejandra Guzmán
Alexander Mathias - Amy Winehouse, Gloria Trevi
Vocalists:
Avril Lavigne
Nuno Bettencourt - Extreme, Generation Axe, Rihanna
Gary Cherone - Extreme, Hurtsmile
Carl Restivo - Tom Morello, Perry Farrell's Satellite Party, Rihanna
John Bisaha - The Babys, Raiding The Rock Vault, Bisaha
Gabriela - Solo Artist
Tommy Dempsey - Solo Artist
Leah Martin-brown - Evol Walks
Engineers:
Matthew King Ross, Audio Engineer: Eliza James -violin
Adam Bartow - Audio Engineer: Tommy Dempsey - Vocals
Mixed By: Paul Hager
Mastering By: Maor Applebaum At Maor Applebaum Mastering (Yes, Faith No More, Meatloaf)
Video Editor: Mike Savage