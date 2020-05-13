Members Of EXTREME, DREAM THEATER, BON JOVI, ALICE COOPER And More Featured On Soundcheck Live's Multi-Artist Cover Of "Let It Be" In Benefit Of MusiCares Relief Fund

With the support of the MusiCares Foundation, the team behind Soundcheck Live is bringing together 68 of the brightest stars in the music world to deliver a stirring performance of "Let It Be" for a good cause. The performance features Avril Lavigne, Nuno Bettencourt, Orianthi, Phil X, Gary Cherone, and dUg Pinnick, as well as a long list of musicians, vocalists, and engineers who have performed and worked alongside the likes of Lady Gaga, Aretha Franklin, Ariana Grande, and many more.

With the song and video (available on all digital streaming services), the musicians, vocalists, and engineers involved hope to raise money for music industry professionals impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as offer up inspiration at a time when the world needs it most. Listen to the song below.

Founded in 2016 by Avril Lavigne's musical director, Steve Ferlazzo, Soundcheck Live is a monthly all-star jam featuring national/international recording artists, touring sideman and local L.A. entertainers. Founded for musicians and music lovers alike, the concept kicked off as a way for well-known performers and up-and-coming stars to showcase their skills and network with other artists.

When the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered all live music venues in California, including Soundcheck live's home venue, Lucky Strike Live in Hollywood, CA, Ferlazzo wanted to bring together these artists to be a part of something larger than themselves and give back to the community. He sought out the MusicCares Foundation for the benefit, as they had set up a relief fund specifically for musicians, engineers, producers, stagehands, and other industry professionals experiencing financial hardship.

"We chose 'Let It Be' as a song of hope in uncertain times," Ferlazzo said. "I like to think of this project as an entire three-hour Soundcheck Live show condensed into one five-minute song that will offer people some inspiration and help when they need it most."

Fundraising efforts for donations as well as auction items by some of the more notable performers will be hosted through charitystars.com

"Let It Be" performers:

Drums:

Glen Sobel - Alice Cooper, Hollywood Vampires, Richie Sambora

Mike Mangini - Dream Theater, Extreme, Solo Artist

Kevin "Kfigg" Figueiredo - Extreme, Dramagods

Chad Wright - Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, The Jacksons

Chris Reeve - Avril Lavigne, Tom Morello, Filter

Mike Bennett - Richie Kotzen, Hilary Duff, Steve Stevens

Randy Cooke - Smash Mouth, Gone West, Dave Stewart

Christian Hogan - Rza, Rose's Pawn Shop, Faulkner

Percussion:

Rodney Howard - Avril Lavigne, Gavin Degraw, Regina Spektor

Ryan Brown - Dweezil Zappa

Bass:

Dug Pinnick - King's X, KXM

Stu Hamm - Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Caifanes

Ashley Reeve - Cher, Filter, Adam Lambert

Marty O'brien - Lita Ford, Kelly Clarkson, Celine Dion

Jerry Jemmott - King Curtis, Aretha Franklin, B.B. King

Derek Frank - Shania Twain, Gwen Stefani

Joe Pessia - Steelheart, Dramagods, Tantric

Jennifer Jo Oberle - Five For Fighting, Vertical Horizon, Air Supply

Keys:

Steve Ferlazzo - Avril Lavigne, Soundcheck Live, Dramagods

Brian London - Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Rihanna

Michael Bluestein - Foreigner, Boz Scaggs

James King - Fitz And The Tantrums, Jeff Goldblum

Korel Tunador - Rob Thomas, Katy Perry, Goo Goo Dolls

Mike Mangan - Big Organ Trio, Glenn Hughes

Sven Martin - Jonathan Davis, T.A.T.U., Liz Phair

Dave Kerzner - In Continuum, Sound Of Contact

Robbie Genett - Fuel, Everclear, Nick Lachey

Alexander Burke - Billy Ray Cyrus, Ben Lee, Jill Sobuel

Guitars:

Nuno Bettencourt - Extreme, Generation Axe, Rihanna

Phil X - Phil X, Phil X & The Drills, Bon Jovi

Orianthi - Michael Jackson, Alice Cooper, Solo Artist

Steve Fekete - America, Gwen Stefani, Avril Lavigne

Joe Augello - Robin Thicke, Jennifer Hudson, Backstreet Boys

Joey Sykes - The Babys, Honey River, Coward

Fernando Perdomo - Echo In The Canyon, The Dirty Diamond, Dave Kerzner

Barry Pointer - Hollywood Roses, Hillbilly Herald

Luis Gil Bettencourt - Maria Bettencourt

David Immerman - Avril Lavigne, Goldfinger, Juliet Simms

August Zadra - Dennis Deyoung & The Music Of Styx, Waiting For Monday

Dan Ellis - Avril Lavigne, Glassjaw, Fender Play

Devin Bronson - Avril Lavigne, Sebastian Bach, David Cook

Background Vocals:

Annette Marie Frank - Axs Tv Worlds Greatest Tribute Bands, Soundcheck Live

Lisa Margaroli - Lou Gramm, Linda Perry, Seal

Angela Michael - Rod Stewart, Disney's Kim Possible Tv Show, Get Him To The Greek

Felice Hernandez - Oingo Boingo Former Members, Hilary Duff, Pitch Perfect 2

Holly Bisaha - The Babys, Stevie Wonder, Bang Tango

Maria Bettencourt - Solo Artist

Mark Lennon - Venice, Roger Waters

Strings:

Eliza James - Burt Bacharach, Paul Anka, Quartet 405

Danica Pinner - Avril Lavigne, Jonas Brothers, Deadmau5

Rebecca Schlappich-charles - Mariachi El Bronx, Mariachi Divas, Quartet405

Rachel Grace - Ariana Grande, Foo Fighters, Rhye

Ginny Luke - Britney Spears, Shawn Mendes, Meat Loaf

Kinga Bacik - Eminem, Camilla Cabello, Foo Fighters

Horns:

Jon Manness - The Red Line Horns, Gloria Trevi, Alejandra Guzmán

Alexander Mathias - Amy Winehouse, Gloria Trevi

Vocalists:

Avril Lavigne

Nuno Bettencourt - Extreme, Generation Axe, Rihanna

Gary Cherone - Extreme, Hurtsmile

Carl Restivo - Tom Morello, Perry Farrell's Satellite Party, Rihanna

John Bisaha - The Babys, Raiding The Rock Vault, Bisaha

Gabriela - Solo Artist

Tommy Dempsey - Solo Artist

Leah Martin-brown - Evol Walks

Engineers:

Matthew King Ross, Audio Engineer: Eliza James -violin

Adam Bartow - Audio Engineer: Tommy Dempsey - Vocals

Mixed By: Paul Hager

Mastering By: Maor Applebaum At Maor Applebaum Mastering (Yes, Faith No More, Meatloaf)

Video Editor: Mike Savage