Members Of FLOTSAM AND JETSAM And TRAUMA Perform At Rock For Reason Benefit Show In Sacramento; Capital Chaos TV Footage Available

On June 29th, Michael Spencer of Flotsam And Jetsam and Joe Fraulob of Trauma perform the Steppenwolf classic "Born To Be Wild" and the Grand Funk Railroad hit "We're An American Band" as part of the Rock For Reason benefit show in Sacramento, CA. Video is available below.

Flotsam And Jetsam performed at Holy Diver in Sacramento, CA on June 12 and Capital Chaos TV was there to film the action. Check out the band#s entire set below.

Flotsam And Jetsam recently revealed that their new album will be titled The End Of Chaos and is due for release on November 9th via AFM Records.

In a new interview with The Metal Voice vocalist Eric AK Knutson and guitarist Michael Gilbert talk about the making of their new album, the music industry today, Cookie Monster vocals and thrash music.

On the musical direction of the new album, Erik reveals: "This sounds like a little more up to date, extension of the last album. There is a little bit of everything on it. There is a lot of vocals and there is so much guitar work on this record, it's kind of nice, as the riffs runs in and out of the melodies."

Michael adds: "Yeah there is a lot of guitar me and Steve Conley (guitarist) battle it out. Steve records his stuff at his house and I record at my house and there is a little bit of a competition to try and match what each other is trying to do. It's a little bit of a competition, we push each other. I also can't wait for everyone to hear what AK did on this album it's frigin' badass."

When asked if the lyrical ideas on the album will include any political overtones, Eric answers: "There are a lot of little stabs at things. Nothing really direct or particular about anything but if you are a Trump hater you can find stuff in there, if you are a Trump lover you can find stuff in there. There are little stabs with all kinds of political stuff in there but nothing about what we believe in, it's all open to interpretation. A lot of times the band sends me a song with a title and sometimes I run with that title other times I don't. I like to have full songs written so I can hear melodies in my head. Once the vocal melody is there then that stars sparking the lyrical ideas for me."

Flotsam And Jetsam recently welcomed Ken Mary (Alice Cooper, Accept) as their permanent drummer. Mary, who began touring with the group last year after Jason Bittner was invited to join Overkill, joins the band on all of their upcoming tour dates. He will also perform on the group's in-progress new album, due to be released via AFM Records later this year.

“It’s always awesome to play with the mighty Flotsam And Jetsam,” Mary says. “The music is super-challenging and at the same time a great deal of fun to play. With such great musicians in the band that are also great guys, it’s going to be a blast!

"We're excited to announce that Ken will be our new drummer,” adds the band. “Ken has already tracked all the drums for our upcoming album slated for release later this year, and we're all looking forward to the fans experiencing a new chapter in the history of Flotsam And Jetsam.”