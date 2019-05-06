Members Of FOO FIGHTERS, BLACK STAR RIDERS And BUCKCHERRY Perform MOTÖRHEAD's "Bomber" At Ride For Ronnie 2019 (Video)

On May 5th, the fifth annual Ride For Ronnie took place at Los Encinos Park in Encino, CA, held once again to support the Ronnie James Dio Cancer Fund. During the event, Black Star Riders members Ricky Warwick (vocals, guitar) and Robert Crane (bass), Buckcherry's Keith Nelson (guitars), and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl (on drums) performed the Motörhead classic, "Bomber", check out the footage below.

Canadian Music Week (CMW) has announced the roster of keynote speakers as part of the Canadian Music Week Conference, May 9 - 11 at The Sheraton Centre in Toronto. Tickets are on sale here.

On Friday, May 10 CMW will let attendees eavesdrop on a conversation between Dave Grohl and his mother, Virginia Hanlon Grohl, where they will talk about the inspiration behind her book From Cradle To Stage, her delightful meetings with music moms and what to do when your child is a talented, charismatic prodigy. A Q&A will follow.

Now in its 37th year, Canadian Music Week is Canada's leading annual entertainment event dedicated to the expression and growth of the country's music, media and entertainment industries. Combining multifaceted information-intensive conferences; a trade exposition; awards shows and the nation's largest new music festival which spans seven nights of performances (May 6 - 12), with hundreds of showcasing bands at more than 40 live music venues in downtown Toronto. All conference functions take place at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel, 123 Queen Street West in Toronto (May 9 - 11).