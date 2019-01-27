Members Of FOO FIGHTERS, SLIPKNOT, ANTHRAX And ACT OF DEFIANCE Perform PANTERA Classic At Dimebash 2019; Video Available

In the clip below courtesy of Capital Chaos TV, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, Corey Taylor of Slipknot / Stone Sour, Scott Ian and Charlie Benante of Anthrax, Chris Broderick of Act Of Defiance / ex-Megadeth, and Rex Brown of Pantera rock out to the Pantera classic "Walk" at Dimebash 2019, which took place at The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA on January 24th.

All proceeds from Dimebash 2019 will benefit MusicCares and Guitars For Vets.

Rita Haney says, "The thing that I look forward to most about Dimebash is how it doesn't matter if you're up on the stage jammin' or if your standing in the crowd - we're all just one big bunch of fans together, here to pay our respects to the same man for the love, the laughs, and the killer tunes he created with that power groove of his! Lots of fun is had in that room on that one night - you never know the combinations of talent you're going to see! It's pretty damn magical!"